Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.00

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.95), with a volume of 2287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.88).

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £441.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,650.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.43), for a total value of £84,040 ($106,989.18). Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

