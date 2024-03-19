Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $713.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

