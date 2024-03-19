TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in TE Connectivity by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.79.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

