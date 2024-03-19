Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Team Internet Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:TIG opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.84. The firm has a market cap of £352.11 million, a PE ratio of 13,564.00 and a beta of 0.40. Team Internet Group has a 12 month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.80 ($1.81).
About Team Internet Group
