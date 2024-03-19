Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Team Internet Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:TIG opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.84. The firm has a market cap of £352.11 million, a PE ratio of 13,564.00 and a beta of 0.40. Team Internet Group has a 12 month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.80 ($1.81).

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

