Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

NYSE TEO opened at $7.79 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.