Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TELO)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 20th. Telomir Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TELO opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $20.72.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. It develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy recovery by interrupting and preventing the interleukin-17 induced inflammatory pathways.

