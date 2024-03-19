Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.12

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 613010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

