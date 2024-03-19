Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.2 %

TSLA traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.73. 63,932,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,959,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.75 and a 200 day moving average of $225.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

