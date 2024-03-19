Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5 %

TSLA traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.24. The company had a trading volume of 47,974,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,658,164. The company has a market cap of $545.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

