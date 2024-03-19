The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Boeing stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.80. 5,352,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,578,950. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.56 and a 200 day moving average of $211.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.