The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $386.34 and last traded at $386.26. 334,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,305,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.37.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.69.

The stock has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

