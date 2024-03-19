The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

