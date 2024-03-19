The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.00. 834,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of $373.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.