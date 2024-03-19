The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

