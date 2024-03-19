The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

LGL stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

