The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Toro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toro to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

TTC traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $89.82. 280,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,750. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 36.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Toro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Toro by 4.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.