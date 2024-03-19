The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.93. 1,422,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,557,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $208.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

