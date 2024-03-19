Theta Fuel Market Cap Hits $485.55 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $485.55 million and $32.76 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00092725 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,485,452,526 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.