Thomasville National Bank Acquires 179 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.48. The stock had a trading volume of 514,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

