Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 1.62% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

FLQM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,263 shares. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $281.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

