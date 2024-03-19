Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.42. 2,294,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,330. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

