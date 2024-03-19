Thomasville National Bank Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $128.84. 6,108,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,371. The company has a market capitalization of $354.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $129.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.18.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

