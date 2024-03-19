Thomasville National Bank Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,773 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises approximately 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in GSK by 4.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of GSK by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

