Thomasville National Bank Has $19.68 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5,034.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,055 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 103,009 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.44. 661,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,557. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average of $177.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

