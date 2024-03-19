Thomasville National Bank Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 1,584,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

