Thomasville National Bank Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.29 and a 200 day moving average of $166.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

