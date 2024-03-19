Thomasville National Bank Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.49. 701,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.58.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

