Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.27. 3,714,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,515,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

