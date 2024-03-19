Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,633 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,731,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock worth $7,420,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.93. 308,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,571. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

