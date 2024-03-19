Thomasville National Bank Sells 315 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.83. 350,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,605. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

