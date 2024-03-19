Thomasville National Bank Sells 3,570 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 4.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $52,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,908.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.76. 3,756,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,027. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

