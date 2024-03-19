Thomasville National Bank Takes $12.05 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 559,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. 6,487,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,766,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

