Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,897 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

PFE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. 15,930,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,881,199. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

