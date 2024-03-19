Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.15.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
