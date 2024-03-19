Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) PT Raised to $110.00

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TDW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

TDW opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $88.67.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Tidewater will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tidewater news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

