Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Cormark

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LCFS. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Tidewater Renewables

TSE LCFS opened at C$6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$209.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.62. Tidewater Renewables has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$9.20.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

