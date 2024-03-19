TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of TMST opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Insider Transactions at TimkenSteel

In other TimkenSteel news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $40,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,018.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,967 shares of company stock worth $1,171,280 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TimkenSteel Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 763,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.