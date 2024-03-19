TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of TMST opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.
In other TimkenSteel news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $40,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,018.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,967 shares of company stock worth $1,171,280 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
