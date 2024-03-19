TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKOFree Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.58.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.3 %

TKO Group stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in TKO Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Analyst Recommendations for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

