TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.58.

TKO Group stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in TKO Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

