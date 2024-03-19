Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.31. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $259.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

