Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCL.A. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Transcontinental

Transcontinental Price Performance

About Transcontinental

TCL.A stock opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.54.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.