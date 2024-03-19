Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.18. 134,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,385. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

