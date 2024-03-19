Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 61 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.25. 104,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $354.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.88. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

