Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. 695,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.