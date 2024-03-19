Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,807. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

