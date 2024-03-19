Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 575 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $82.30. 133,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,226. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

