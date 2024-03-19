Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Albert Gourley Purchases 350,000 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Albert Gourley acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £126,000 ($160,407.38).
Trident Royalties Stock Up 0.1 %
TRR stock opened at GBX 35.04 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The company has a market capitalization of £102.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.
Trident Royalties Company Profile
