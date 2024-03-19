Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Albert Gourley Purchases 350,000 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Albert Gourley acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £126,000 ($160,407.38).

Trident Royalties Stock Up 0.1 %

TRR stock opened at GBX 35.04 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The company has a market capitalization of £102.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Featured Stories

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

