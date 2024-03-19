Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Down 1.8 %
Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.22.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
