Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,706. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

