TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

