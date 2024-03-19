TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $163.01 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

